After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Mosheim Fun Days is returning on Saturday, June 4.
Activities will kick off at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day and evening. A fireworks show will cap off the event at 10 p.m.
Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.
The celebration, sponsored by the Town of Mosheim, is being held in conjunction with Big Bubba’s Fun Run Car Show on the campus of Mosheim School. The open car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors for Mosheim Fun Days are still being accepted, event director Barry Carter said.
“The cost for vendor booth space is $50. However, if vendors remain open throughout the day until 7 p.m., then that $50 will be returned to them,” Carter said.
There are currently 13 vendors signed up to take part in this year’s Fun Days, he added.
MISS MOSHEIM PAGEANT
A first for this year’s Mosheim Fun Days will be the Miss Mosheim scholarship pageant, for ages 16-21. Entrants are still being accepted to take part in the pageant, which is scheduled for June 4 at 10 a.m.
The top winner will be awarded a $300 scholarship. The first runner-up will receive $200, and the second-place finisher will receive $100. For more information about the pageant or to enter, call Mosheim Town Hall at 423-422-4051.
FOOD COURT
For hungry festival goers, Mosheim Fun Days will have a food court featuring a variety of items, including hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza and barbecue. There will also be a food vendor selling Italian ice. A Cub Scout group will have funnel cakes for sale and a dunking booth available.
KIDS INFLATABLES
Among the activities planned for children at Mosheim Fun Days will be seven types of inflatables from Beam’n Inflatables.
MAIN STAGE EVENTS
A talented lineup of musical acts and dancers are on tap throughout the day for Mosheim Fun Days.
The schedule includes:
- 10:15 a.m. – James Buchanan (gospel);
- 11:15 a.m. – Living Sanctuary (gospel);
- 12:15 p.m. – The Change Band (country);
- 1:15 p.m. – Dancers Unlimited;
- 2:15 p.m. – Music Junction (country/southern rock);
- 3:15 p.m. – The Believers (gospel);
- 4:15 p.m. – The Chris Johnson Band (country);
- 5:15 p.m. – The Flying Js (musical variety);
- 6:15 p.m. – Living Testament (contemporary gospel);
- 7:15 p.m. – Lonesome Pine (bluegrass), and
- 8:15 p.m. – Blood Brother (southern rock).
A spectacular fireworks show is planned for 10 p.m.
PARADE ON SUNDAY
On Sunday afternoon, the Mosheim Fun Days celebration will continue with a parade, beginning at 2 p.m.
For more information about Mosheim Fun Days, call Barry Carter at 423-972-5586.