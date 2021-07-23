The Town of Mosheim has found its first permanent police chief.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously selected Dustin Jeffers to be the next Mosheim Chief of Police at its meeting Thursday night at Mosheim Town Hall.
Jeffers has been with the Tusculum Police Department for the past 17 years.
“We had three or four excellent candidates, but I believe Dustin Jeffers should be our next police chief,” Mayor David Myers said before the vote.
Jeffers takes the helm of a still fairly new agency. The Mosheim Police Department was formed in 2018. Officers with the department began their first patrols throughout the town in January 2019.
Steve Burns, a former Greene County sheriff, had been the previous police chief. After working as a consultant to the town in establishing the police department, he agreed to serve as its leader in a temporary role to help the agency get started and fully operational.
Jeffers said he was honored with the board’s decision to name him chief and excited to take on the role.
“I want to thank everyone for their support and I look forward to growing this department,” Jeffers said.
Myers was optimistic about the future of Mosheim and the police department.
“This will be great for the department and for the town,” Myers said.
Along with a new chief, Mosheim has advertised for a new police officer. Myers said in June town officials want the police department to
“We’re looking for more coverage. We’re going to increase patrols, and the officers are going to be seen more on weekends,” Myers said in June.
Jeffers expressed confidence Thursday in meeting the town’s expectations.
“I’m looking forward to the new challenge of growing this new department and making a difference in the community,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers said he understands the unique challenges the Town of Mosheim faces, and explained what his priorities will be as leader of the police department.
“There is a very high traffic count in Mosheim due to the 11E and Old Knoxville Highway,” Jeffers said, “so road safety will be a big priority for us. I will also look to combat the very serious drug issues we have in the county.”
Jeffers said he is optimistic about the future of Mosheim and excited to get out into the community.
“The important thing is working with the community. Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers will take his new post in two weeks.
“This is the start of a new and good chapter,” Jeffers said.