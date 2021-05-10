History came alive Saturday at the Decoration Day observance at Blue Springs Church and Cemetery on Main Street in Mosheim.
Historical displays in the church and the flag-bedecked cemetery next to it offered visitors opportunities to explore bygone days. Some came with photographs and memories to share with members of the Blue Springs Historical Association, sponsor of the event.
Books written by association member and historian Carolyn Gregg and the late Bob Hurley, longtime columnist and photographer for The Greeneville Sun, were available for purchase, along with reproductions of paintings of the church.
“We have had some very interesting people come by and tell us stories, and that’s what it is all about,” Gregg said.
The annual Decoration Day observance was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of Saturday’s activities were held outside to practice social distancing.
Visitors to the two cemeteries next to the church separated by a gravel driveway inspected headstones from the 1800s. Some brought flowers to place at headstones of relatives.
Connie Conway Culhan and her husband Kevin, of Greenville, South Carolina, were visiting for the day. Connie Culhan said the Conway family in Mosheim goes back many generations. A passing train nearby brought back childhood memories of visiting her grandparents’ farm, which was bisected and eventually sold off when the 70 Bypass came through in the 1970s.
“All of my family was born in Mosheim and Greeneville,” said Culhan, who grew up in Florida. Her parents, grandparents and many other relatives are in the cemetery by the Blue Springs Church.
“It’s bittersweet. I’m just remembering the old Conway homestead,” Culhan said.
She said Joseph Conway fought in the Revolutionary War and was given a land grant by the Nolichucky River for his service by George Washington.
Family names and blood ties associated with the Conways are still common today in Greene County — Bible and Craft are just two.
“They all lived within a mile of each other,” Culhan said.
She recalls looking forward to visiting Bob Price’s general store as a child. Price was longtime postmaster in Mosheim.
“It was a big treat to walk into the store with a few pennies and buy some candy,” Culhan said.
CIVIL WAR SOLDIERS
Blue Springs Cemetery includes the graves of soldiers from the War of 1812 through the Vietnam War. At least 32 Civil War soldiers are buried there, in addition to a mass grave containing the remains of soldiers who lost their lives during the October 1863 Battle of Blue Springs.
The graves of all soldiers were marked with flags. The cemetery was handsomely landscaped, said Ann Cobble, another member of the Blue Springs Historical Association who greeted visitors Saturday. Cobble serves as treasurer for the nonprofit group.
All graves in the cemetery face to the east for a reason. A Biblical reference was made by Ron Metcalfe, whose family ties to Mosheim go back generations.
“When the Lord comes, He will come from the east and they will rise up and greet the Lord,” Metcalfe said.
The oldest grave in the cemetery dates to 1830, Gregg said.
The church history is a story in itself and is the subject of one of Gregg’s books: "The History of Blue Springs Lutheran Church & Cemetery 1811-2016.” Books, mugs, fans, postcards and painting reproductions available Saturday are also sold to the public at Mosheim Town Hall and the Mosheim Public Library.
The church building dates from 1893, but the Lutheran congregation was organized in 1811. Several other churches stood at the site before the current one was built. A brick church at the site served as a hospital after the Battle of Blue Springs.
The church remained host to a Lutheran congregation until 1960, when a Church of God congregation took over its care for 30 years.
A Mennonite congregation worshipped at the church until 2015, when the Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc., was organized “with a mission to preserve, protect and maintain the architecture of the Blue Springs Church building and Cemetery using proven historic preservation standards.”
The association also offers educational programs and materials “to promote the history and culture of all citizens of Mosheim, Greene County, Tennessee and the United States,” according to information available Saturday.
The Decoration Day observance allowed people who isolated during the pandemic to visit on a sunny day and learn more about the community’s history.
“We had a nice, steady flow of people coming through,” said Wilhelmina Williams, Blue Springs Historical Association president. Because of the pandemic, the usual slate of programs and speakers was curtailed this year. The organization also sponsors an “Old Blue Springs Day” event at the church each October.
“This was such a significant place in Mosheim,” Williams said. One of the items on display was a framed 1874 college diploma from what was then called Mosheim College. It was conferred on George Greer, Williams’ great-grandfather. Greer went to medical school in Philadelphia after graduation and returned to Mosheim to practice medicine.
MYSTERIOUS COVERLET
The pews in the church were covered with colorful quilts with local origins that Cobble brought to display. Of particular interest was a coverlet, or bedspread, containing the embroidered names of about 600 people who lived in western Greene County more than 100 years ago.
Rex Cobble, husband of Ann, serves as association grounds chairman and coordinated work on the well-manicured cemetery lawn and the placing of flags at veterans’ gravesites. He acquired the quilt from Vivian Cobble Ripley in 2010. Vivian Ripley received it from her aunt and Rex’s mother, Atha Cobble. When she moved to North Carolina, Atha Cobble wanted the coverlet to remain in Greene County because of the local people whose names are on it.
How the coverlet came to be remains a mystery, but Ann Cobble said that Vivian Ripley believed it was created as a fundraiser for a church or organization. She thought that raffle tickets were sold, and Atha’s parents, Jim and Ida Cobble, had the winning ticket and won the coverlet. Atha Cobble inherited the coverlet, just one of many items on display Saturday at the church.
Williams said association members enjoy hearing from the public who share stories about their family histories.
“It’s really fun for us.” she said.
Ann Cobble agreed.
“The more I know, the more I want to know,” she said.
CHURCH RESTORATION
A new chapter in the long life of Blue Springs Church begins in June. A grant from the Tennessee Historical Commission and donations from the public and local corporations enable the nonprofit Blue Springs Historical Association to oversee restoration of the building’s foundation, which has sunk eight inches in one corner, creating a noticeable dip in the floor.
Cracks are visible in the wall near the pulpit. The church will be restored to level footing and the drainage system will be improved, Cobble said
“We will have a group come in and jack this church up a quarter-inch every day for 32 days and then they will redo the foundation and brace it up, so we hope it will last another 100 years,” Cobble said.
A much-needed coat of white paint will also be applied. The church was last painted in 1971.
“They put a new roof on it in the 1990s. That is what saved it,” Williams said.
On June 8, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance will begin the project, which also includes restoration of the windows and doors, replacing the church entrance steps and the installation of louvered shutters similar to the original ones that were on the windows and steeple.
The public can help fund the church restoration project by making a donation to Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc., 330 Elmwood Road, Midway, TN 37809.