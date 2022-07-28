Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Mosheim Library Director Denise Duck and State Library and Archives Regional Director Jennifer Breuer talk with State Rep. David Hawk, Mosheim Mayor David Myers and multiple board members for the library, who are not pictured.
From left are Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Rep. David Hawk, Mosheim Library Director Denise Duck, Mosheim Mayor David Myers, Library Board Chair Michael Gregg, State Library and Archives Regional Director Jennifer Breuer and Mosheim Library Board Member Laura Williams.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Mosheim Library Director Denise Duck and State Library and Archives Regional Director Jennifer Breuer talk with State Rep. David Hawk, Mosheim Mayor David Myers and multiple board members for the library, who are not pictured.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
From left are Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Rep. David Hawk, Mosheim Library Director Denise Duck, Mosheim Mayor David Myers, Library Board Chair Michael Gregg, State Library and Archives Regional Director Jennifer Breuer and Mosheim Library Board Member Laura Williams.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
Mosheim Mayor David Myers shakes hands with Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Standing between them is Mosheim Library Board Chair Michael Gregg.
Sun Photo By Cicely Babb
State Rep. David Hawk talks with Mosheim Library Director Denise Duck and State Library and Archives Regional Director Jennifer Breuer.
The Mosheim Public Library accepted $6,472 in a state Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) grant on Wednesday.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Rep. David Hawk (R-5) visited the library on Wednesday to pass the check to Library Director Denise Duck.
The funds will cover free computer classes at the library, which are scheduled throughout the month of August, as well as four internet hot spots to be checked out from the library and a new solar charging station for outside, Duck said.
"We have already had inquiries about the computer classes," she said. "It covers everything from the basics to more advanced."
She said the library offered the classes last year through a similar grant.
The instructor will be Gerry Noblet of SoundTrax. Duck said Noblet taught the courses last year, too.
Most participants bring their own laptop or tablet, but four are available at the library for those who would like to learn but do not have their own.
Additionally the grant funds will cover the cost of four new wifi hotspots which can be checked out from the library for a week at a time at no cost as well as a new solar charging station.
Hargett credited Hawk and Sen. Steve Southerland with helping to save $4 million over the past two years in similar grants for charitable organizations.
"This is an investment into our community. It's important to have access to the internet, to have that capability and make sure people know how to use it," said Hawk. "Everything is done online now, so I am encouraged to hear the take rate on these courses, and we want to empower even more people to take advantage of the opportunities."
"A library is a safe place for people to learn," Hargett said, "and people need to start with the basics."
The computer courses will cover computer basics to more advanced material.
"This is a wonderful grant for the library to cover these classes and a new charging station, and I'm thankful we got it," Mayor David Myers said.
"This community is blessed to have a library of this quality. I've been a patron here since I was a little boy down the road," Library Board Chair Michael Gregg said. "This grant, the technology and classes will be very beneficial to our community, and I'm looking forward to see."
For more information or to sign up for a computer class, call the library at 423-422-7937.