Methamphetamine packaged for sale was among items seized March 16 in a Midway Circle home after the Mosheim Police Department and the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant being executed there.
Photo Special To The Sun/Mosheim Police Department
Packaged drugs and other paraphernalia were seized early March 16 after a search warrant was executed at the Mosheim home of Robert Douglas Kuebler.
Photo Special To The Sun/Mosheim Police Department
Methamphetamine packaged for sale was among items seized March 16 in a Midway Circle home after the Mosheim Police Department and the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant being executed there.
Photo Special To The Sun/Mosheim Police Department
An investigation into alleged methamphetamine distribution in Greene County led to the arrest early March 16 of a Mosheim man.
Robert Douglas Kuebler, 50, of 297 Midway Circle, was taken into custody after a search warrant was served at his home, according to a Mosheim Police Department news release.
Kuebler was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, two counts of delivery or sale of a Schedule IV drug, maintaining a dwelling for drug use and a felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Participating agencies included the Mosheim Police Department and 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, assisted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team.
Mosheim police Chief Dustin Jeffers told the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen Thursday night during its meeting that the police department had been working on the case for some time.
“We had been working on this drug trafficking case for about eight months,” Jeffers said.
Kuebler remains held on bond pending a March 31 appearance in Greene County Criminal Court.
Kuebler also has an active arrest warrant in Cass County, Iowa, for failure to appear on drug-related charges, according to the news release.