Mosheim mayor Tommy Gregg will seek reelection to the post that he has held for almost seven years.
Gregg, 7 Dahlia St., Mosheim, filed a petition on Wednesday to seek reelection for mayor in August, according to the Greene County Election Commission.
The mayor earlier this year had announced he would not seek reelection after his current term ends in August. That was his intention, Gregg said, but no one else had expressed interest in the position.
“Out of a concern for a community and what is going on, I thought I’d put my name back on the ballot,” he said. The town has several projects in the works that should help the community to grow, the mayor continued.
Gregg served as an alderman prior to being appointed in 2013 to fill the unexpired term of long-time mayor Billy Myers after he resigned due to health reasons.
Thursday at noon was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to run for the municipal elections in Mosheim as well as Baileyton and Greeneville. It was also the deadline for candidates to file to run for seats on the Greene County Board of Education and for state and federal primaries taking place in August.
Aug. 6 is the county general election. The only countywide office in the election is assessor of property. Incumbent Chuck Jeffers is running unopposed for that office.
The school board seats are also on the ballot in the county general election. Qualifying to run for reelection are incumbents Tommy Cobble in the 2nd School Board District and Rick Tipton, who is serving as chairman, in the 7th School Board District.
In Baileyton, there will be one contested race. William “Kenny” Kerr and Bobby Stevens have filed petitions to run for mayor. Steve Hall and Sherrie Ottinger have filed petitions to seek seats on the Baileyton Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Two aldermen positions are to be filled in the election.
On the ballot in Greeneville are five offices with no contested races on the ballot. Incumbent W.T. Daniels is the only candidate for mayor. Seeking to represent the 2nd Ward on the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen are incumbent Scott Bullington and former alderman Tim Teague. Two aldermen are to be elected.
Two representatives from the 2nd Ward are also to be elected to the Greeneville Board of Education. Running are incument and chair Cindy Luttrell and first-time office seeker Crystal Hirschy.
In addition to Myers, two incumbents have also filed to seek reelection in Mosheim. James Foshie is seeking reelection as 2nd Ward alderman and Dave Long as 1st Ward alderman.
State and federal primaries will also be included on the ballot. Incumbent state House of Representatives members David Hawk (R-5) and Jeremy Faison (R-11) have filed petitions to run for reelection. Hawk represents most of Greene County in the legislature, while Faison’s district includes western parts of the county.
Hawk also announced Thursday that he will also be running for the Republican nomination to serve the 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He joins a crowded field of 16 candidates running for the Republican nomination.
Also seeking to fill the seat opening through the retirement of Congressman Phil Roe in the Republican party are Chuck Miller of Afton; Jay Adkins, Robert D. Franklin and Carter M. Quillen of Elizabethton; Phil Arlinghaus of Seymour; Richard Baker, Rusty Crowe and Steve Darden of Johnson City; Chance Cansler of Morristown; John Clark, Diana Harshbarger and Nichole Williams of Kingsport; Chad Fleenor of Gray; Josh Gapp of Knoxville and Timothy Hill of Bluff City. The status of petitions filed by Arlinghaus and Franklin are listed as pending on the Tennessee Secretary of State’s website indicating that the signatures are still being checked as acceptable.
Chris Rowe of Elizabethton and Blair Walsingham of Eidson are running for the Democratic party nomination. Steve Holder of Johnson City has also filed a petition to run as an independent in the race, and his petition status is also listed as pending by the state.
A host of candidates have also filed petitions to run to fill the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is not running for reelection. Seventeen candidates have filed to run in the Republican primary with three from East Tennessee — Roy Dale Cope from Chattanooga, Kent Morrell from Knoxville and Glen L. Neal Jr. from Kodak.
Six candidates have filed to run in the Democratic primary — Marquita Bradshaw from Memphis, Tharon Chandler from Ethridge, Robin Kimbrough from Hendersonville and three from Nashville — Gary G. Davis, James Mackler and Mark Pickrell.
Several independent candidates have also filed to run for Senate: Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr. of Brentwood, Jeffrey Grunau of Knoxville, Ronnie Henley of Newbern, G. Dean Hill of Franklin, Steven Hopper of McEwen, Tom Kovach of Mt. Juliet, Elizabeth McLeod of Nashville, Kacey Morgan of Gallatin and Eric Stansberry of Kenton.