Mosheim & Midway VFD Fireworks Sale Starts Thursday Jun 21, 2023

The annual fireworks sale to benefit the Mosheim and Midway volunteer fire departments begins Thursday at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.

Mosheim fire Chief Harold Williamson motions Wednesday to some of the variety of fireworks to be sold as volunteers set up tables for the event.

Hours for the sale will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Wednesday, July 5.

Sun Photo By Ken Little