With its mayor predicting that uncertainty about the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on sales tax revenues will likely require a “revisit” of budget figures in coming weeks, Mosheim passed, on first reading, its estimated budget for the new fiscal year beginning July 1 of this year through town board action Thursday night.
The Tennessee comptroller “wants us to have a budget approved,” Gregg told board members who were seated widely apart in the largest room in Mosheim’s town hall in order to comply with “social distancing” guidelines.
The budget ordinance passed by the board notes that the Municipal Budget Law of 1982 “requires that the governing body of each municipality adopt and operate under an annual budget ordinance presenting a financial plan with at least the information required by the state statute.”
The passed budget shows an estimated $3,430,975 in total available funds in its general fund category for the 2020 fiscal year, $2,217,381 total available funds in the town’s water fund, and $10,097,078 total available funds in the sewer fund.
Estimated appropriations approved for the 2020 fiscal year total $930,078 out of general fund categories, $1,944,062 out of the water fund, and $1,264,063 out of the sewer fund.
The next step in the budget process will be a public hearing. Gregg said the hearing probably will be conducted online through an arrangement to be developed that will allow public participation without the necessity of a physical public gathering during the current pandemic.
In other actions of the evening, the board directed town water customers who find themselves unable to pay their water bills due to the financial impact of COVID-19 to set up payment arrangements.
“Though we cannot forgive anyone’s debts, we will work with those customers who need to make payment arrangements,” the approved measure declares. “We will not be able to assist you if we do not know your needs.”
Customers in need of payment arrangements may begin the process by calling Mosheim Town Hall at 422-4051. Gregg repeatedly emphasized that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen understand that businesses and individual revenues all are being impacted by shutdowns and reductions due to the viral pandemic.
Though the town hall lobby is closed to public access at present, payments may be made at its drive-through window, its night deposit drop box, or by mail. Online payments may be made through webfeepay.com.
Also approved was authorization for Mosheim town employees to have the day off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the future.
In a preceding called meeting of the Beer Board, whose members are the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a beer permit for off-premise sales was passed for the market Zoomerz 968, located at 13425 West Andrew Johnson Highway, Bulls Gap. Despite the Bulls Gap address, the convenience market is actually within Mosheim’s town limits, which extend to the Hawkins County line.
All votes that occurred during both meetings were unanimous.