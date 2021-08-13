Mosheim planners gave approval Thursday evening to a plat and site plan for the Big G Express relocation, bringing the project one step closer to reality.
The trucking company, currently based in Hamblen County, will build a new facility for its local operations as Mosheim Partners LLC. A PILOT — or payment in lieu of taxes — tax abatement program was approved for the $8.5 million project in May by the Industrial Development Board of Greeneville and Greene County in May.
Both the site plan and plat, which combines two properties and is a necessary step before construction can begin, were on the agenda in July, but the Planning Commission opted to delay the vote until a grant to extend the town’s sewer line received approval.
Town Planner Erica Malpass said the grant has been approved, and an easement has also been added to the plat so that the Town of Mosheim can access the sewer line in an emergency situation.
With those final details in place, the board voted to approve both items.
The plat for Mosheim Partners combines multiple parcels at the intersection of Blue Springs Parkway and West Andrew Johnson Highway into one totaling 16.26 acres. An approved combined plat is required for construction to be able to start.
Big G Express President and CEO Greg Thompson said the next step after approval from the town will be to plan construction and set a date to break ground.