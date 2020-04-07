The Mosheim Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to lack of business and concerns relating to the spread of the coronavirus.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 14 at Moshiem Town Hall, 1000 Main St.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact login@greenevillesun.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact login@greenevillesun.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This service allows you access to our paid content for the duration of your subscription.
Questions? Please contact circulation@GreenevilleSun.com or 423-638-4182.
The Mosheim Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to lack of business and concerns relating to the spread of the coronavirus.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 14 at Moshiem Town Hall, 1000 Main St.