Mosheim Planners Cancel March Meeting Mar 5, 2021

The Mosheim Planning Commission meeting scheduled for March 11 has been canceled due to lack of business. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 8 at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.