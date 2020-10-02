Mosheim Planners Cancel October Meeting Oct 2, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mosheim Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Oct. 8 has been canceled due to lack of business.The next regularly scheduled meeting is Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville Family Reunited After Battle With Covid 2 Well-Known Physician Die Within Same Week Fred Pickard (Died: Sept. 28, 2020) Greeneville Woman Dies In Friday Crash Former Jail Inmates File Lawsuits In Federal Court Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.