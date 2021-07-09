Members of the Mosheim Planning Commission got their first look at plans for the Big G Express relocation to Mosheim on Thursday, but the vote was postponed to next month’s meeting pending approval of a grant to extend the town’s sewer line.
The company, currently based in Hamblen County, will build a new facility for its local operations as Mosheim Partners LLC. In May, the Industrial Development Board of Greeneville and Greene County approved what’s known as a PILOT — or payment in lieu of taxes — tax abatement program for the $8.5 million project.
The plat for Mosheim Partners combines multiple parcels at the intersection of Blue Springs Parkway and West Andrew Johnson Highway into one, which is a requirement for construction to begin, to total 16.26 acres.
The plat and site plan were on the planning commission’s agenda, but Town Planner Erica Malpass recommended postponing both votes until the town receives verification of the grant, which will fund the sewer extension to the property.
“I’m hoping we’ll hear something by the end of the month,” Malpass said.
An easement also has to be added into the site plan for the town to be able to access the sewer line.
Both items will come before the board in August.
The board also approved a request to rezone property along West Andrew Johnson Highway from business to residential.
According to a written request from property owners, the land was being developed in 2011 for an apartment building. That project was abandoned, and the property owners hope to build up to eight single-family homes on the property.
The next meeting of the Mosheim Planning Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.