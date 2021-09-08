A site plan and a variance for a proposed Dollar General store are on the agenda Thursday for the Mosheim Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.
The variance is to allow for the store, to be located at 30 Gap Creek Road, to have 36 parking spaces instead of the required 53.
Mosheim Planners will then consider a site plan for the store as well as placement of a mobile home on a West Andrew Johnson Highway property and a request by the property owner to rezone the same property from business to residential.
According to the agenda, the board will also discuss a potential business to be located on Main Street.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.