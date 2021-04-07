The Mosheim Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request during the April meeting scheduled for Thursday. The rezoning request is for three parcels of undeveloped land located along Mount Pleasant Road totaling just over 46 acres.
The land is for sale, and property owner G. C. S. Partnership requested the parcels be rezoned from M-1 (heavy industrial) to R-1 (low density residential).
Thursday’s meeting will be the Planning Commission’s first with Mayor David Myers, as the March meeting was canceled due to lack of business. A welcome to Myers is listed on the agenda under “other business.”
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.