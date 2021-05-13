The Mosheim Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request during its May meeting scheduled for Thursday.
The rezoning request is for a little over 4 acres along Blue Springs Parkway to be rezoned from R-1 (low density residential) to B-1 (arterial business). A letter to the commission from owner Steve Brown says he and co-owner Spencer Brown own a garage on the property at 6430 Blue Springs Parkway, and they are making the rezoning request for a small body shop business.
The Planning Commission will also consider an amendment to the town’s zoning ordinance related to annexations in order to add the requirement that anyone seeking an annexaation by request of owner must provide the Planning Commission and Board of Mayor and Aldermen a plat that is prepared by a licensed surveyor or engineer that clearly shows the property to be annexed.
Tax, topographical, satellite or Ariel maps will not be accepted.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.