A site development plan for Big G Express is on the agenda for the Mosheim Planning Commission Thursday.
The trucking company currently located in Hamblen County was approved for a PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes program, by the Industrial Development Board of Greeneville and Greene County in May for a relocation to Mosheim.
The $8.5 million project will create or retain 85 jobs.
The Mosheim Planning Commission will consider a plat combining properties totaling about 16.26 acres at the intersection of Blue Springs Parkway and West Andrew Johnson Highway as well as a site development plan on Thursday evening.
Also on the agenda is a request for property along West Andrew Johnson Highway to be rezoned from business to residential.
In a written request, the property owner wrote that the land was being developed in 2011 for an apartment building, which was abandoned due to the economy. The property owners are requesting that the land be rezoned to build up to eight homes on the property.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.