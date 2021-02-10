The Mosheim Planning Commission will consider approving a plan of services for the annexation of properties into the Town of Mosheim municipal limits.
The properties in question, including part of the J&J Warehousing property, are located between Blue Springs Parkway and West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Separation of two neighboring properties was considered in December at the previous Planning Commission meeting, and the J&J Warehousing property was approved to be rezoned from B-1 Neighborhood Business to B-2 Arterial Business, per the business owner's request, in the January meeting of the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The plan of services details how services, including police, fire, water and sewer, will be provided to the property.
The board will also have a preliminary discussion of a proposal for apartments at 85 Terminal St., which branches off from Main Street in Mosheim.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.