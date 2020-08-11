The Mosheim Planning Commission will continue its review and discussion of Mosheim zoning ordinances at its regular August meeting on Thursday.
On the agenda under new business is discussion and consideration of a site plan at 65 Payne Rd. for a clinic, a resolution to amend Mosheim subdivision regulations to include a 911 certification block to the final plat certificate requirements, and a draft ordinance to amend Article X. Board of Zoning Appeals, Section B Appeals in order to include a fee for appeals.
Listed under other business is a Mosheim work program for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Moshiem Town Hall, 1000 Main St. Due to COVID-19, safety conditions have been put in place and public attendance will be limited to allow social distancing.