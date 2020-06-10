The Mosheim Planning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.
On the agenda for the planning commission is presentation of possible zoning text amendments to Recreational Vehicles language and Temporary Uses, discussion and consideration of zoning ordinance amendments regarding suboxone clinics and methadone facilities, and a review of the town’s zoning ordinances.
The agenda also specifies that safety measures are in place for the health and safety of planning commission members as well as the public. Gloves and masks are optional but social distancing will be practiced in the meeting, and attendance will be controlled by limiting public access as necessary.
For more information, call Mosheim Town Hall at 422-4051.