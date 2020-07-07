The Mosheim Planning Commission will consider two ordinances to amend town zoning ordinance at its regularly scheduled July meeting on Thursday.
The two ordinances being considered are to add a definition of temporary uses relating to seasonal dwelling in the town and to amend language relating to continuance of nonconforming uses in order to clarify definitions of Suboxone, methadone and pain clinics.
Also on the agenda under unfinished business is continued review and discussion of Mosheim Zoning Ordinances.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.