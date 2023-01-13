The Mosheim Planning Commission granted final approval to a site plan for a new RaceTrac travel center near Exit 23 on Interstate 81 during its meeting Thursday evening.
The new truck stop and station will be located off Idell Road near the current Mobil gas station.
Mosheim Community Planner Amber Orilkowsi said the site met all of the requirements of the town's zoning regulations.
"My review has indicated everything is present on the site plan that is required by the Town of Mosheim," Orilkowsi told the commission.
A 30-foot-tall sign will be placed at the site of the station that will be about 300 square feet in size.
According to Charlie Goldman, a developer with RaceTrac, the travel center will have all the amenities of a truck stop including CAT Scales and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).
The travel center will also feature a Swirl World ice-cream and frozen yogurt treat bar with a toppings bar as well as "full kitchen options" including burgers, chicken and pizza made to order, according to Goldman.
The travel center will employ "around 30 people," Goldman told the commission, with about four to six employees typically working at the same time.
RaceTrac will break ground on the new travel center once permitting comes through from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Once approval from those state agencies is granted, construction is expected to take about nine months, although Goldman said that timeline was just an estimate and the construction process could take a shorter or longer amount of time.
Mosheim Mayor Rick Cunningham was pleased with the new development in Mosheim, particularly at the gateway of Exit 23.
"I think it will make a good addition down on Exit 23," Cunningham said.
It was also announced at the meeting that Donald Knight had resigned from the Mosheim Planning Commission due to health reasons. The Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint a new member to the commission at a future meeting of the town's governing body.