The Mosheim Planning Commission discussed putting in place an ordinance dealing with ditch tiling during its meeting Thursday evening.
The ordinance would deal with the regulations for tile drain installation under driveway entrances and the continued upkeep of those tiles. The tiles are normally galvanized steel.
Currently, the Town of Mosheim incurs all expense from any tile installation and maintenance. The town has no ordinance on tile requirements for driveways.
Jessie Lowery, Mosheim's Utilities manager and Street Department manager said that in the past two years, Mosheim crews have worked on over 40 tiles in the town, all at the expense of the town.
Lowery noted that some driveways in Mosheim do not even have tiling and that others are in poor shape.
Lowery is also the chairman of the Mosheim Planning Commission. He noted that he would abstain from any vote on a new ordinance regarding drain tile regulations.
The members of the Planning Commission agreed on Thursday night that a lack of a tiling regulations has led to flooding issues in the town. Flooding issues listed included roads, yards and homes.
Lowery said that tiling issues in some parts of Mosheim have led to severe drainage issues that have caused road damage and roadbed erosion in some places.
An ordinance dealing with tiling would likely include having property owners take financial responsibility for their drain tile installation and upkeep.
The ordinance would also include minimum standards and requirements for drain tiles in Mosheim.
"The town cannot afford to keep doing this for free," Lowery said. "It's gotten so expensive and common that we can't afford to."
Lowery said that many tiles in town have had their ends caved in due to residents cutting into their driveways too sharply, and he also noted that some driveways do not have any tile at all. He said he had seen some driveways with only six-inch sewer line running underneath them for drainage.
Planning Commission member Robert Purgason said he worried about passing costs on to property owners due to the costs of tile installation being so high. Purgason said he did not want to dissuade people from moving to Mosheim.
"I'm just thinking of the resident and cost. It could be over $10,000 to put in a tile," Purgason said.
However, he agreed that the Town of Mosheim should no longer foot the bill.
"The town shouldn't be paying to have it done," Purgason said.
Planning Commission member Ron Fields said he thought an ordinance dealing with tiling was necessary in order to take financial burden off the town.
"I definitely agree that it shouldn't be the town's responsibility to do that. We shouldn't have to bear the financial responsibility," Fields said.
Fields noted that he felt that if the town kept paying for tiles and tile repair that it would be creating an unfair burden on the citizens of Mosheim since tax dollars fund the Street Department.
"It eventually puts a burden on taxpayers if you keep having issues. Everyone has to pay for it," Fields said.
Lowery said that the Street Department replaced nine tiles on Dogwood Street in Mosheim in 2022, all at the cost of the town.
Newly appointed Alderman and Planning Commission member Stacey Carter said that he had noticed improvements in stormwater control after the Street Department had replaced tiles near his parents' home, and that tiles were needed for effective drainage.
Carter noted the basement of his parents' house used to flood constantly due to flooding cause by drainage issues in the town, but since the new tiles had been put in place, their basement had "flooded maybe once."
Planning Commission member Mike Musick agreed that an ordinance should be drawn up for the Planning Commission to look over and consider.
Mosheim's Community Planner from the First Tennessee Development District Conor Franklin said that existing property owners would be "grandfathered in" if an ordinance were to be passed, but that when a repair became necessary "that is then on them."
No ordinance regulating tiling was passed on Thursday evening as the matter was only discussed.
The Planning Commission agreed to have Franklin and Lowery work together on drafting an ordinance with specifications and standard requirements that could be presented and considered at the next meeting of the Mosheim Planning Commission.
The commission will not only consider the measurements and regulations in the drafted ordinance, but also the costs that would be associated with the ordinance that could affect property owners.
If an ordinance regulating tiling in Mosheim were to be passed by the Planning Commission, it would still have to be given final approval by the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen before becoming finalized.