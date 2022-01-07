Mosheim Planning Commission Meeting Canceled Jan 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The January meeting of the Mosheim Planning Commission scheduled for Thursday has been canceled due to lack of business. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mosheim Planning Commission January Meeting Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Greene County Residents Shot, Another Person Dead In Jefferson County 2 From Greene Critical After White Pine Shooting 2 Suspects In Weekend Shooting Surrender Community Shows Support For White Pine Shooting Victims 2 Charged With Animal Cruelty In Case Involving 20 Dogs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.