Mosheim Planning Commission Meeting Thursday May 10, 2022

The Mosheim Planning Commission will meet Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.

The commission will discuss the possibility of creating a planned unit development zoning ordinance for the town.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will also meet Thursday after the Planning Commission meeting to discuss a lot size variance request for a property.