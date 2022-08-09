Mosheim Planning Commission To Meet Thursday Aug 9, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The commission will review for approval the location of a billboard along West Andrew Johnson Highway. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mosheim Planning Commission Billboard Approval Mosheim Town Hall Institutes Commission Location Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Doty Wins Greeneville Mayor Seat, Town To Have New Mayor For First Time In 12 Years Former TBI Director Larry Wallace Dies; Continued Lutz Murder Investigation During Career Prison Drug Gang Kingpin Gets Life Sentence Students Returning To School This Week Three Contested County Commission Races See Two New Faces Elected