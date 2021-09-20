The Mosheim Planning Commission will hold a called meeting Wednesday evening at 6 p.m in Mosheim Town Hall.
The commission will consider a rezoning request for property at 15560 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. The request asks the commission to rezone the property from B-1 (Arterial Business) to R-1 (Low Density Residential). The request notes that the area is mainly residential and has many long-standing homes around the parcel.
The commission will also discuss the placement of a mobile home at 10540 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.