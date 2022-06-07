The Mosheim Planning Commission will meet Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.

The commission will discuss the possibilities of RV parks and extended RV parks in Mosheim.

The commission will consider the possible annexation of a property parcel. The parcel would fall under commercial use by Casper's Towing.

The Planning Commission will also consider approving the placement of a billboard on a privately owned property parcel.

Trending Recipe Videos