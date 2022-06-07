Mosheim Planning Commission Will Meet Thursday Jun 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mosheim Planning Commission will meet Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The commission will discuss the possibilities of RV parks and extended RV parks in Mosheim.The commission will consider the possible annexation of a property parcel. The parcel would fall under commercial use by Casper's Towing.The Planning Commission will also consider approving the placement of a billboard on a privately owned property parcel. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mosheim Planning Commission Mosheim Town Hall Ordinance Institutes Possibility Town Commission Zone Rv Annexation Park Parcel Towing Planning Commission Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed In Connection With 2021 Crash Mosheim Fun Days Returns June 4 With Slew Of Activities Motorcyclist Injured In Crash With Car Laughlin Healthcare Center Remains Closed To Visitors As COVID-19 Cases Climb At Facility Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.