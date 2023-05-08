Mosheim Planning Commission Will Meet Thursday May 8, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The commission will consider a ditch tiling ordinance concerning drain tile installation and upkeep, and a tree trimming ordinance.The ordinances would go before the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen for consideration before becoming finalized if approved by the Planning Commission. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Religion Institutions Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes