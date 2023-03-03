Mosheim Planning Commission Will Meet Thursday Mar 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The commission will review a site plan for an agricultural storage structure near Hartshaw Drive and Blue Springs Parkway. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Welfare Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Overturned Tractor-Trailer Forces Newport Highway Detours Traffic Must Detour Around Part Of Newport Highway Wednesday Evening Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Man Allegedly Goes On Vandalism Spree In Stolen Truck Lady Devils Get Past Cocke County In OT