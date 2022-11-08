Mosheim Planning Commission Will Meet Thursday Nov 8, 2022 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The commission will consider approval of a site plan for the RaceTrac off Idell Road. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mosheim Planning Commission Approval Plan Institutes Idell Road Mosheim Town Hall Commission Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary