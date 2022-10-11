Mosheim Planning Commission Will Meet Thursday Oct 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St.The commission will consider a rezoning of property at 360 Unaka Drive.It will also consider approval of Forest Glen Subdivision.The commission will discuss the location of a billboard for RaceTrac and a potential annexation of Volunteer Speedway. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mosheim Planning Commission Zoning Approval Institutes Forest Annexation Glen Subdivision Commission Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now It Happened Here SRO Spotlight: Officer Gina Holt Serves Highland Elementary School Man Charged With Theft Of Tractor-Trailers Knights Extend Historic Winning Streak 2nd Appraisal Of Former Greene Valley Property Planned