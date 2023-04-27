Mosheim Police And Fire Community Movie Night Set Saturday Apr 27, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mosheim Police and Fire Community Movie Night will be held beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday in the pavilion at Mosheim Elementary School, 297 W. School St.“Paw Patrol: The Movie” will be screened at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.The free event is open to the public.“Bring chairs and a blanket,” a news release said.The Mosheim Elementary/West Greene Middle School Booster Club will sell snacks and drinks at the event. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Film Industry Construction Industry Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes