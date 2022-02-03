An investigation by the Mosheim Police Department led to the arrest Wednesday of Ronald Glenn Foshie on a charge of sale or delivery of methamphetamine.
Foshie, 47, was also charged with possession of Schedule III drugs for resale, possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property valued over $1,000 but less that $2,500.
Police were investigating several vehicle thefts in Mosheim when they made contact with Foshie at a Humbert Lane home, Chief Dustin Jeffers said in a news release.
As officers spoke with Foshie, “a large glass drug pipe” was seen in his room. Found during a subsequent search were about 2.8 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, Suboxone strips, a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, plastic bags, syringes and other pipes.
Foshie was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.