The Mosheim Police Department announced the return of the DARE Program (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) in a press release Thursday.
The Mosheim Police Department will partner with Mosheim Elementary School and West Greene Middle School in implementing the program.
The program is set to begin at the start of the 2022-2023 school year and will be provided to 4th and 7th grade classes.
"This is a valuable resource we are thankful to be able to provide to our children. Drug crime is on the rise and often targets our children and young adults. The DARE program is an opportunity to educate and allow young people to see what making good decisions about illegal drug use will do in the short and long term," Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers said in the release.
Mosheim Police Department Investigator Fred Dobson and Officer Dustin Lawson graduated from the DARE Instructor program in Brentwood on April 8.
The advanced program is provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and is an intensive two-week school.
"We would like to thank the following people for their support in the process of providing this program once again: Mosheim Mayor David Myers, Director of Greene County Schools David McLain, Mosheim Elementary School Principal Sarah Gray and West Greene Middle School Principal Tamara Wykle," Jeffers said in the release.