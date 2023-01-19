January has been a busy month for the Mosheim Police Department.
So far this month, there have been 25 arrests and three stolen vehicles recovered, Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers said in an email.
The stolen vehicles were reportedly from Greeneville, South Carolina and Knoxville.
Multiple charges were filed after a fight that occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the Blue Smoke Tavern in the 16100 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a police report.
Justin K. Stills, of 85 Stewart Road, Chuckey, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication.
Frank E. Rogers, of 436 N. Liberty Hill Road, Morristown, was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance following the altercation at the tavern.
The controlled substance was “believed to be” cocaine, Jeffers said.
Deputies Dustin Lawson, Charles Jessie and Billy Jennings responded to the tavern after dispatch received a call about a “possible fight.”
Lawson reportedly handcuffed Stills, “due to him verbally trying to start a fight,” Lawson said in the report.
Stills had allegedly been kicked out of the bar. A witness told deputies that Stills dropped a handgun on the ground as he returned to the vehicle in which he arrived to the bar.
More witnesses told law enforcement that Stills was trying to assault Rogers and another victim, Lawson said in the report.
A woman who authorities identified as another victim of the altercation and the owner of the car Stills arrived in, reportedly gave authorities permission to search the vehicle.
After deputies searched the vehicle, they found a “tray with a magnetic lid, a white powder, a rolled up $1 bill,” and Rogers’ identification card, Lawson said.
This incident is one of two episodes Jeffers said Mosheim police have had to respond to at the tavern since Jan. 14.
For the month of January, the Mosheim Police Department served the following warrants: aggravated assault, two incidents of public intoxication, two reports of driving under the influence, two reports of possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun while under the influence, two incidents of domestic assault, a reckless endangerment case, a retaliation for past actions, a theft, a report of vandalism, two cases of violation of probation, three incidents of driving on a suspended license, three violations of the sex offender registry, and two failure to appear to court charges.