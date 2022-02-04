The Mosheim Police Department is has completed the National Safety Council Defensive Driving School Program.
The department will now host monthly driver safety schools which will be four or eight hours in length depending on the requirements of the court system.
The school will be available to any person who has received a citation and been allowed by the court system to take the course to have the charge removed from the driver’s history.
The course is also available for juvenile drivers to assist with driving safety.
Those interested in attending the driving school can contact Mosheim Town Hall at 423-422-4051 or Investigator Fred Dobson at 423-422-7666.