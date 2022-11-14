The Mosheim Police Department has begun to use a new speed radar system to slow down traffic near Interstate 81.
The new radar system, known as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), is a portable speed radar and camera system manned by officers. The radar is set up with an officer in a patrol vehicle between Macintosh Lane and the North side of the interstate, near Speedway Lane.
According to the National Ocean Service website, LiDAR technology is a “remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure distances.” The radar targets an object (a moving vehicle) with a laser and measures the time reflected light returns to the receiver. This precise laser technology is used to track the speed of a moving object. Other radar guns project more of a cone-shaped sensor, which does not have the same precision to identify a single moving object.
The LiDAR system uses the straight line laser to track a single car, then captures a video of the car, along with five photos of the vehicle. The officer who is using the radar gun has the option to accept or reject each car found to be speeding. The radar’s laser can reach a vehicle and detect the speed as far as 427 feet away.
The Mosheim Police Department obtained a three year grant to use the radar system from Blue Line Solutions of Chattanooga this past spring.
Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers said he became aware of LiDAR after attending a meeting in Nashville where officers presented the benefits of using the radar camera system in their county.
Jeffers noted how busy the area near the interstate gets with traffic during morning and evening rush hour. He pointed to particular spots of danger in the area near exit 23, where vehicles coming off the ramp are yielding to traffic heading toward Greeneville. Jeffers said many drivers speed through the yield, and when adding another speeding driver headed to town, it is especially dangerous.
The goal, Jeffers said, is to use the radar system temporarily. After researching methods of slowing down drivers, Jeffers said they found the LiDAR system, “to be the least intrusive method.” Mosheim police hope to make people traveling through the area more conscious of the 45 mph speed limit.
The Mosheim Police department has 11 officers. Three of them are full time and the rest are part time. So far this year, the department has received 2,240 calls for service and has issued 1,343 citations and made 243 arrests.
Jeffers made it clear that this system, “will never replace a normal traffic stop.” This officer-manned radar system, Jeffers said, works in addition to another officer posted in the area who will continue to make in-person traffic stops. And with the addition of the LiDAR, Jeffers said it frees his limited manpower to not require multiple officers making traffic stops, which takes up more time than the radar.
If radar system tracks a vehicle speeding, the individual registered to it will get a $50 fine sent via mail. It is similar to a traffic citation, Jeffers said. There are no points added to a license, and a driver can’t lose their license from the fine directly. He said the individual who receives the fine may dispute the citation in court if they choose to do so.
There are "photo enforced" signs posted below speed limit signs in the area where officers with the LiDAR radars will be set up.
Jeffers said the process of training Mosehim Police officers to use the radar system was a single-day class where officers obtained certification in using the LiDAR.
The police department started using the system back in August. During the first month, Jeffers said, there were between eight and 30 citations an hour. Now, there are 60 to 100 citations per hour.
Jeffers said that the police department has seen a reduction in speeds. He said the group most likely to speed through the area are individuals from out of town, but that most who live in the county follow the speed limit.
“At the end of the day we just want people to slow down,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers said the radar system assisting to reduce speeds in the area has made drivers more apt to follow other traffic law that they might have overlooked. For example, there is a stop sign near where officers are using the radar system that Jeffers said was a notorious spot drivers continued through. But now, Jeffers said, more people are stopping.
Jeffers said the reaction from the community has been split.
“We found a lot of people prefer the method, but some people prefer to be stopped,” Jeffers said.
Terry Reed, an officer with the Mosheim Police department, said the radar system has been effective in slowing drivers down.
“The first day I was out here with it, I shot 288 tickets,” Reed said. “Then a couple days later, I came back out here and shot maybe 50, so it’s working.”
Reed said that people in the area are not aware that the LiDAR system is an officer-manned radar gun. He said that the majority of people he has heard from are for the radar system.
“I think it’s a good tool for the police department to have,” Reed said.
Jeffers said he has noticed drivers are, “not moving like they used to,” as it seems many who travel through the area are becoming aware of the radar. He said that the department uses this new tool in part to try and change drivers’ behavior, and called it “an education.”
“We’ve got one mission, that’s traffic safety,” Jeffers said. “We want to make sure that everybody who travels this road, all of our families included, are safe. And they get from point a to point b and back to point a in the same shape they left in.”