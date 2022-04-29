The Mosheim Police Department this week introduced its “Project Silver Check’ program to seniors and others in town.
The program is geared toward benefitting “aging citizens, disabled citizens and veterans,” police Chef Dustin Jeffers said in a news release.
Jeffers said the program was launched “as we do our part to bring law enforcement back to community policing.”
“With a servant’s heart, we want to do our part to protect and check on our most vulnerable and sometimes forgotten citizens,” Jeffers said.
He said that the Project Silver Check Program “was created to check in on those signed up or found to need the program by Mosheim Police Department officers during calls for service for property checks or welfare checks.”
Residents participating in the program “receive weekly visits or phone calls to check on them to make sure they are OK and do not need anything. They will also receive extra patrols during patrol shifts,” Jeffers said.
As part of the application process, the participant will provide various information, including when they prefer visits or calls, any existing medical conditions and neighborhood concerns.
“They will also provide information on any life-sustaining medical equipment so that during inclement weather if the power were to go out, officers would know to check on them,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers told the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday that the Police Department had already been checking on eight folks weekly before Project Silver Check became official, and the department has had no issues.
Jeffers said Thursday that checking in on seniors, disabled residents and veterans has already had a positive effect.
“Awhile back we did a check on a veteran who had recently suffered a stroke and forgotten a doctor’s appointment he had at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Washington County. We were able to make contact with the VA and get an appointment set back up, and we were able to get someone from the VA to arrange transportation for him to the rescheduled appointment,” Jeffers said. “I don’t see why we can’t have this project here. We have done well with it so far, and I think it will be a success. We are prepared to to take on this responsibility.”
Mosheim residents who qualify or those who know someone who would benefit from the program can obtain applications at Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St., or by calling 423-422-7666.
Officers are available to assist with the application if necessary, Jeffers said.
“This program is offered as a service and at no cost,” he said.