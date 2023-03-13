The Mosheim Police Department encourages all residents to use a free online system that helps keep track of valuable personal property.
Report It is a free, secure online service allowing citizens to record serial numbers and upload images for phones, electronics, and other valuables. Should the items ever be stolen, Mosheim Police Department Chief Dustin Jeffers said in a news release that having the information “will go a long way in accurately and quickly identifying your property.”
Citizens can access the site at reportit.leadsonline.com.
The Report It service is a part of LeadsOnline, an online system that works with police across the country to track and recover stolen property.
Jeffers said that the Mosheim Police Department uses LeadsOnline to help track and recover stolen property, including possessions such as jewelry, sporting equipment, electronics, computers, cameras, and other items like designer clothing and collectibles.
The system allows officers and investigators to search for the items using a variety of parameters, including item descriptions and serial numbers. When an item is sold to a pawn or secondhand shop, the product information is entered in the LeadsOnline database and is immediately viewable by participating law enforcement agencies across the country, according to the news release.
The Mosheim Police Department has used LeadsOnline since 2021. Using LeadsOnline, police have the ability to recover property stolen in Mosheim, Greene County and surrounding areas.
“Citizens can store an unlimited number of serial numbers, item descriptions, pictures, and scans of receipts so items may be more easily identified in the event of theft. This record may also come in handy when filing claims with insurance providers in the event of loss,” the release states.
Citizens wanting to participate in Report It can register for the free service at reportit.leadsonline.com and begin building a personal property inventory list.
Items to list can include valuable jewelry, cameras, construction equipment, iPods, tools, computers and GPS units.
“With information provided by LeadsOnline, police track down thieves, develop leads in numerous cases and make arrests,” the release states.
The police agency does not have direct access to the property listed. In the event of a theft, users can print and provide a list to the agency with the information on the stolen property.
Citizens interested in the program can pick up an instruction sheet on how to set up the free account at both Mosheim Town Hall and Mosheim Police Department, 1000 Main St.
LeadsOnline is the nation’s largest online investigative system, used by more than 4,000 law enforcement agencies to recover stolen property and solve crimes, according to the release.