The Mosheim Police Department will conduct a prescription drug collection 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 30 at the Mosheim Police Department, 230 Main St.
The public is welcome to bring all unwanted or expired medications so that they may be properly disposed of, the agency said in a news release.
"Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic," Mosheim Police Chief Dustin Jeffers said. "Thank you for doing your part to help protect our community."