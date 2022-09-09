Mosheim residents pushed back against the possibility of a cryptocurrency mining facility being placed in the town during a discussion Thursday at a meeting of the Mosheim Planning Commission.
The crypto mining facility would be located at 85 S. Spring St., just off West Andrew Johnson Highway and within sight of Mosheim Town Hall. It would be operated by Chris Gibbs of Gibbs Marketing, LLC, who participated in Thursday’s meeting via video call. The company is based in Maryland.
The property the development could be located on is currently zoned M-1, which is an industrial district.
The crypto-mining facility was on the agenda for discussion only. There were no votes or recommendations made on the matter.
The company reached out to Mosheim Community Planner Asher Smith about the possibility of placing a crypto mine in in the town. She brought the possibility up for discussion at the meeting in order to gauge the interest of Mosheim in permitting crypto-mining facilities.
Crypto-mining facilities are not specifically addressed in the Mosheim Zoning Ordinance at this time, “but can be added if the town wants this type of development within City Limits,” Smith said in an email earlier in the week. The discussion Thursday was to “depict whether Mosheim is even interested. Depending on if the Town wants to move forward, it could be a lengthy process.”
According to Gibbs, the site in Mosheim is under consideration due to there being available land, relatively inexpensive power compared to national costs, and crypto-mining being pushed to the southern United States.
The proposed facility would pull about two megawatts of power before possibly growing up to five megawatts.
Gibbs said during the discussion that most crypto-mining operations are being forced out of the northeastern United States due to local and state ordinances and moratoriums.
Gibbs said the mine in Mosheim would be mining for Bitcoin, a popular cryptocurrency.
The process of bitcoin mining involves computers solving complex mathematical puzzles constantly based on an algorithm. The unique solutions to the puzzles result in the crypto currency Bitcoin.
A Bitcoin mining facility can involve numerous computers mining at the same time nonstop, which produces a large amount of heat. According to Gibbs, Bitcoin mines must have robust cooling infrastructure, such as large cooling fans, to keep the computers in them from overheating.
These cooling fans create a constant noise as the mining facility operates.
“Noise is a factor,” Gibbs said. “There is no perfect solution for the noise, and that is why site selection is so important.”
The prospect of a crypto mine received a cold reception from concerned Mosheim residents and property owners who attended the meeting, mostly due to the issue of noise.
“If noise is an issue we can try to find a way to mitigate that,” Gibbs said.
“You keep saying ‘if’ noise is an issue. There is no ‘if.’ Noise is going to be an issue,” property owner Ricky Shepard said.
Gibbs suggested the possibility of putting noise dampening foam around the building, and said that a hill to the rear of the facility would dampen some noise.
“That won’t make the noise go away. That facility will be able to be heard across the 11-E. Everyone living over here in these houses will hear it constantly,” Shepard said.
Numerous property owners echoed those concerns, saying that the noise would be unreasonable and that it would devalue their properties.
Gibbs noted that noise from the facility could be eliminated completely if it were to cool its computers using dielectric fluids, which is the process of submerging the computers in non-conductive fluid to keep them cool. This eliminates the need for any noise-producing fans.
However, Gibbs said that if that was the only option in order to locate at the site, the possible project would have to be reevaluated as a fluid cooling setup is much more costly when creating a crypto mine.
Smith thanked local residents for attending the meeting and said she would stay in contact with local residents and Gibbs.
Mosheim planning commissioners did not voice support, opposition or comment on the matter during the meeting.
In August, Greene County instituted a six-month moratorium prohibiting the permitting of Bitcoin mining facilities in the county’s planning jurisdiction as a part of its moratorium on new solar farms, however, the Town of Mosheim has its own planning jurisdiction.