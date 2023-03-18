Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday Mar 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A teenage driver died of injures suffered Friday morning in a crash on Warrensburg Road, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.David A. Gregg, 17, of Mosheim, was northbound on Warrensburg Road in a 1999 Ford pickup truck when he lost control of the truck and it went off the road, striking a tree.“He then passed on scene before (Greene County-Greeneville) EMS could get there,” the THP report states.Gregg was not wearing a seat belt and driving at “speeds too fast for the conditions,” the report states.Gregg was a North Greene High School student. He was a member of the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department and the National FFA Organization.Gregg “had a passion for farming and loved diesel trucks,” according to his obituary.Gregg’s loss is deeply felt by family and friends, many of whom noted in social media posts his sense of humor and willingness to help others.“He would do anything for anyone no matter what. He loved his family with all of his heart and soul,” one post states. Arrangements are by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Roads And Traffic Transportation The Economy Internet Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death Assistant Police Chief Indicted On Assault Count 3 Promoted At Andrew Johnson Bank December Car Fire Death Ruled Accidental 'Awareness' Billboards In Crum, Owens Cases Going Up In Greeneville