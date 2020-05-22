Mosheim Town Hall, 1000 Main St., will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for training with new billing software.
Due to the software changeover, town hall will be unable to accept card payments or payments online after Friday, May 29, according to a press release from town hall.
The release said staff at town hall hope to begin accepting credit, debit and online payments again in June, and patience is requested during the transition.
A letter of explanation has been mailed to customers, and that letter may be expected to arrive within the week.
For more information call town hall at 422-4051.