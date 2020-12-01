Mosheim Town Hall, Library Close For Funeral Dec 1, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mosheim Town Hall will close at 1 p.m., and the Mosheim Public Library will not open Wednesday for the funeral of Vice-Mayor and Alderman Harold Smith. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mosheim Town Hall Funeral Libraries Politics Mosheim Public Library Mayor Harold Smith Close Library Recommended for you Trending Now 3-Year-Old, Grandmother Found Unharmed After Night In Woods Grandmother Says She 'Didn't Remember' Night In Woods With 3-Year-Old Ronnie Wayne Jaynes (Died: Nov. 26, 2020) Time Capsule Unearthing Doesn’t Go As Hoped, But Reunion A Treasure TBI: Girl, Grandmother Found In Woods Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.