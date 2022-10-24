Shown, from left, with a fire engine at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department Open House are Chief Harold Williams with his grandchildren Gemma Anderson and Dante Anderson, Capt. Tony Moorman with dalmation Harley, the captain's wife and soon-to-be the department's first certified female firefighter Jessica Moorman, the chief's granddaughter Alena Anderson, and junior firefighters Ethan Anderson and Brayden Anderson, the chief's grandsons, and Eli Helfrich.
Displaying some of the free fire safety literature handed out during the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department's Open House are, from left, junior firefighter Eli Helfrich, Jessica Moorman, who is working to become the department's first female firefighter, and junior firefighters Brayden and Ethan Anderson.
Sun Photo By Amy Rose
Kim Cox, and her son, Shannon Cox, visit with Harley the dalmation during open house Saturday at Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.