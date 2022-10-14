Mosheim VFD Sets Open House Oct 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the fire station, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.Trucks and fire department equipment will be available for inspection. Other activities are planned. Food will also be available.The event is open to the public. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Open House Mosheim Social Services Fire Department Fire Station Food Vfd Truck Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Lost Boys Offers Eccentric Atmosphere It Happened Here 'Miss Scarlet' Creator Rachael New Talks About Her Victorian Detective Show SRO Spotlight: Officer Gina Holt Serves Highland Elementary School 'It Represents Us All': Mayor Debuts Design Of First Greene County Flag