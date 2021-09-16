The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department will host an event Saturday to celebrate its 60th anniversary.
The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at the fire department, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim.
The celebration will include food, beverages and activities during the day such as a bouncy house, the department said in a news release. Fire trucks and equipment will be on display during the event.
The public is invited to join current and former members of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, friends and family for the event.