The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday.
Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks, cake, cotton candy and popcorn – much of it donated by anonymous supporters of the fire department – were served.
Children delightedly shook hands with, or were held by, Sparky the Fire Dog, who was on hand.
Children also enjoyed a bouncy house.
MVFD Fire Chief Harold Williamson estimated 100-150 people showed up for the anniversary celebration. “We’ve had a pretty good turnout today,” he stated.
“This is just an appreciation to our community for 60 years of service,” Williamson said.
He added, “We greatly appreciate our citizens that support us. We appreciate citizens, members, and past members to keep up our fire department, and the standards.”
The volunteer fire department began 60 years ago as Mosheim’s only fire department. It was the first commissioned fire department in Greene County, he said.
“We were the fire department (for Mosheim),” Williamson said. “The town mayor (Billy Myers) decided on a different fire department, so we had to move” outside the city limits to a small hill on 11E in 1998. The Town of Mosheim Fire Department now covers calls inside Mosheim town limits, as well as calls on 11E from Greeneville to Bulls Gap, he said.
The MVFD’s area of jurisdiction covers 96 square miles, including 12 miles southbound on Interstate 81, and 12 miles northbound on I-81, Williamson explained.
“We also assist the Baileyton United Fire Department on I-81 beyond the 12-mile range, and they assist in our area, also,” he said.
Both the MVFD and the Town of Mosheim Fire Department are paged simultaneously when a fire alarm or structure fire call from the area comes into 911, he said.
The MVFD has a roster of 28 people, including 16 who are volunteer firefighters, Williamson stated. The rest of the roster is made up of support members who help with fundraisers or clean the fire hall.
The MVFD has six fire trucks, including five which are in service. A sixth truck, which dates from 1969, is being restored as a parade truck, he said. “We run 210 to 250 calls a year,” the fire chief stated. “We also do lift assistance with EMS.”
The MVFD responds to calls involving fire alarms, structure fires, and wrecks, he said. They’re also the stand-by fire department at the Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap in case fire suppression is needed there.
He said they are in the smoke alarm program with the State Fire Marshal’s office, whereby they install fire alarms in people’s homes at no charge, though donations are accepted.
In October, the MVFP and Town of Mosheim Fire Department will jointly do extensive fire prevention demonstrations at Mosheim Elementary School.
“Absolutely, all the time, we’re looking for more volunteers. People come and go at times” as sometimes they move to relocated or new jobs outside the area, he said.
Williamson said the MVFD receives $6,000 a year generated by the county’s wheel tax, and the rest of donations come from the public at large.
He said one of the most memorable fires that the MVFD responded to in the past 60 years occurred a few years ago in the town of Mosheim, when all fire departments in Greene County responded to a three-day blaze at Cherokee Wood Preservers on Railroad Street.
“We did an all-call for all fire departments. It was very cold. Hoses were freezing, as were ground monitors, including unmanned oscillators that spray water.
“When it was over, it looked like an ice wonderland. Everything was frozen, including bushes.”