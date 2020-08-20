A man and woman hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim were both listed in stable condition Wednesday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.
Martha Rau, 69, was airlifted to JCMC. Bruce A. Rau, 77, was taken to JCMC by Greene County-Greeneville EMS. The Raus live in Dunlap, near Chattanooga.
A Toyota van driven by Martha Rau pulled out of the Marathon Market at Emerald Road to cross the southbound lanes and make a left turn onto northbound West Andrew Johnson Highway, The van was struck on the driver’s side by a southbound Subaru sedan driven by 24-year-old Maryann Bulawa of Greeneville, who was not injured.
Martha Rau had to be freed from the van by members of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and firefighters from Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department using hydraulic extrication tools, fire Chief James Foshie said.
A contributing factor in the crash was failure to exercise due care on the part of Martha Rau, a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report said.